Protests are to be held this evening at border crossings across the country.

The protests, organised by Border Communities Against Brexit are to get underway at 8pm including at Killea, Bridgend, Muff and Lifford.

It comes ahead of a crucial European Council summit tomorrow.

Local Spokesperson Tom Murray is calling on communities to take part in this evenings demonstrations.

He says Brexit has potentially huge implications for people living in the border with some already feeling the impact: