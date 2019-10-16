People urged to have their say on upgrade works to Inishowen bridge

People are being urged to have their say on upgraded works to a bridge in Inishowen.

Donegal County Council is currently inviting submissions from the public in relation to the extension and widening Coyles Bridge, located in the townland of Meenavanaghan.

It’s a single span bridge which carries the R240 between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh.

There’s currently a pinch point which reduces the carriageway width from 6.5m to 5.4m at the bridge.

It is proposed to extend the bridge on the downstream side using precast concrete box culverts and to realign the northern and southern approaches to eliminate this pinch point and improve the horizontal alignment of the road in this area.

The plans may be viewed in both the Carndonagh Public Services Centre and at the Roads Design Office in Lifford of alternatively they can be downloaded from the Councils website.

Submissions may be made and observations with respect to the proposed development may be made in writing to The County Secretariat, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

The closing date for submissions is before 5.00pm on Friday 22nd of November.