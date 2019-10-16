People pressure ‘vital’ in solving Letterkenny-Inishowen bus debacle

It’s imperative that everyone affected by the new bus service from Letterkenny to north Inishowen voice their concerns ahead of what’s been described as a crucial meeting this week.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Martin McDermott.

He along with other public representatives are due to meet with Local Link this Friday to discuss how best to solve the issues.

Worst affected are the people of Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Malin, Culdaff and Gleneely with Cllr McDermott urging communities to make their views known ahead of that meeting.

He says having as much information as possible will only strengthen the case: