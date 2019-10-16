Pawsitive outcome for detained dog at Letterkenny Garda Station

There’s been a pawistive outcome of a case involving a peticularly unusual suspect at Letterkenny Garda Station.

It’s understood that the lost dog wandered into the station last night.

In a statement issued earlier today, Gardai said that the pooch spent a ruff night at the barracks and appealed to the owner to bail it out.

After a social media appeal, it’s been confirmed this afternoon that the owner has since come forward to fetch the dog and it has been released without charge.

Gardai have thanked the public for playing ball with the appeal.