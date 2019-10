The LYIT mens soccer team suffered defeat in this afternoon’s CUFL Division 1 North tie in Dublin.

Shane Byrne’s side lost 1-0 to IT Tallaght with the games only goal a second half penalty converted by Stephen Quinn.

That’s a win and a defeat in the LYIT’s opening two games.

Next Tuesday the 22nd October they play IT Carlow at the Port Road Complex in Letterkenny.