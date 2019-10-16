Liam Whoriskey found guilty of manslaughter of Derry toddler

A 25 year old man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Derry toddler Kayden McGuinness.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, Derry has also been found guilty today of one charge of child cruelty.

The three-year-old was found dead in his bed in Derry in September 2017.

Following an 18 day long trial and after just one hour and twenty minutes of deliberations, Whoriskey shook his head when the jury announced that he’d been found unanimously guilty of killing Kayden between the evening of September 16th and the morning of September 17th, 2017, when he was babysitting the child and the child’s baby sister.

The 25 year old from Derry was also found guilty of inflicting child cruelty on the child relating to an incident on August 15th, 2017.

The 3 year old died as a result of fifteen blunt trauma injuries which caused a bleeding and a swelling of his brain.

Family and friends of the toddler roared and clapped in a packed public gallery when the verdicts were announced.

The judge excused the 11 jurors for life.

Speaking outside court, the child’s mother, Erin McLaughlin said it has been a very, very difficult time and said that she was ‘happy’ with the verdict.

Whoriskey has been remanded in continuing custody until a plea and sentencing hearing on November 29th.