Duffy disappointed by Ireland performance

Donegal’s Seamus Coleman will miss Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark in Dublin next month.

The Killybegs man was sent off in last night’s 2-0 defeat to Switzerland, so he is ruled out of the encounter with the Danes on November 18th, a game with Ireland have to win to qualify for next year’s tournament.

A first half strike by Haris Seferovic and a late own goal by Shane Duffy condemned Ireland to their first defeat in Group D.

Duffy says that Ireland weren’t good enough on the night, especially in the first half: