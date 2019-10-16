‘Debating schemes does not put bread on the table’ – McConalogue

A Donegal Deputy has told the Agriculture Minister that talking about and debating schemes for farmers does not put bread on the table.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue was speaking yesterday during parliamentary questions as he raised the ongoing income crisis for beef farmers.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson hit out at the Government over the BEEP and BEAM Schemes from which no payments have yet to be made to farmers this year.

Deputy McConalogue called on Minister Michael Creed to urgently ensure support is given to farmers: