County Final Preview – Michael Carroll

2018 Donegal Senior Champions Gaoth Dobhair are just one win away from retaining the Dr Maguire Cup but will have to see off Naomh Conail if they are to do so.

It’s been a long year for the Maghergallon men who only finished last season in February after the All Ireland semi final.

Michael Carroll has been speaking with Tom Comack and feels they will need a better performance than the Kilcar win when it comes final day.

Carroll says Gaoth Dobhair are in a good place ahead of the final…

