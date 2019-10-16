County Final Preview – Ethan O’Donnell

Naomh Conaill have appeared in more Donegal Senior Championship finals in the last ten years than any other club but they have lost the last two.

This weekend they play the holders Gaoth Dobhair and once again will be underdogs to lift the Dr Maguire Cup.

Naomh Conaill have been playing a more expansive type of game this year and come Sunday they hope it’s third time lucky having lost to Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair in the last two deciders.

Ethan O’Donnell is one of the younger group in the Glenites squad that having being making a mark this year, he’s been speaking with Highland’s Tom Comack…