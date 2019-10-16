Boxers learn opponents for National Seniors

The draws for 2019 National Senior Boxing Championships were made earlier today with four north west fighters involved.
Preliminary Round.
69kg Matthew McCole (Illies GG) V Christian Preston (Docklands)
75kg Adam Farrell (Fr Flanagans) V Oran Shields (Illies GG)
91kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) V Michael McConigley (Illies GG)
Quarter Final
52kg Sean Kavanagh (Monkstown) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles).
Boxing begins this Saturday afternoon at the National Stadium in Dublin and will continue through to Friday 8th November.