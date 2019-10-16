Ballybofey Garda Station finally receives replacement patrol car

Ballybofey Garda Station has finally received a replacement patrol car.

The station has been without one since the beginning of the year, after the previous vehicle used by the policing unit there reached end of life.

Milford Garda Station has also been sanctioned a new car.

Donegal GRA Representative Brendan O’Connor says it’s long overdue:

Mary Clinton of ACeart who also lobbied the Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau for a new patrol car for Ballybofey, while welcoming the two new cars for Donegal, says the force is still operating with limited resources: