Three people injured in weekend assault in Letterkenny

Three people are recovering from injuries sustained during a weekend assault in Letterkenny.

The incident happened behind the Glencar Inn in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two males carried out an assault on two other males and these men sustained quite serious injuries.

A female friend of the two males was also hurt while trying to break up the fight but her injury is of a minor nature.

Garda Grainne Doherty says they are following a definite line of enquiry but the eager to speak to witnesses: