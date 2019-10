A significant amount of farm animals have been stolen from a farm in Kilmacrennan.

Gardai in Milford are investigating the theft of 8 ewes and 3 lambs from farmland at Leitir on a date between the 2nd of October and the 9th of October.

Anyone who hears any information that might assist with the investigation or if they witnessed the animals being transported from the location are being urged to contact Milford Gardai on 074-9153060.