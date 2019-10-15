MCPA exceedance detected in the Fanad East water

The Fanad East Public Water Supply has been placed on the EPA’s watch list for pesticides due to exceedances for MCPA detected in September and October.

Irish Water say the supply will remain on the watch list until one full season of at least monthly compliant results is obtained and submitted to the EPA.

In a statement issued by Irish Water, it says while the pesticide levels detected in the Fanad East public water supply do not pose any immediate risk to health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

The utility says the detected levels sometimes exceed the legally permitted limit value for pesticides in drinking water, which is set at an extremely low value – equivalent to one drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Irish Water, working in partnership with a range of organisations involved in the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group is appealing to all users of pesticides including the farming community, sporting organisations and domestic users, to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking waters are always followed.

Dr Pat O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist says these MCPA exceedances in the Fanad East public water supply are the first since Irish Water began sampling for pesticides in 2016.