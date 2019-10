17 long-serving councillors who bowed out at May’s local elections are to receive retirement gratuities of least 70,000 euro each.

In Donegal, the late Cllr Sean McEniff is among them, receiving almost 72,500 thousand euro.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, Longford’s Luie McEntire got nearly 80,000 euro.

In total, at least six million is to be paid to former councillors who either lost their seats or didn’t stand in the elections.