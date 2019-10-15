Investigation continuing after car set alight in South Inishowen

An investigation is continuing after a car was set alight in south Inishowen.

The incident happened in Bridgend in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A car which was parked to the rear of The Frontier Hotel in Bridgend was set alight by 2 males (As per CCTV).

There was a car parked nearby which was also badly damaged by the heat from the flames.

Gardai in Buncrana are urging anyone who was in the area of the frontier hotel at around 2.20 am yesterday or noticed a car pulling in or picking people up at that time then please call them on 074-9320540.