Gardaí in Buncrana are looking for information regarding the theft of 1000 litres of home heating oil.

The oil was stolen from a house at Magherabane, Linsfort, Buncrana on Thursday the 10th of October, between 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Speaking on the Community Garda Slot on the Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty is urging the public to remain vigilant…