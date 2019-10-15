FF voice concern at yesterday’s ruling against Emma DeSouza

People in the north need to be given greater leeway when it comes to the nationality they identify as.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail, which has voiced concern at yesterday’s ruling against Emma DeSouza.

In a case against the UK Home Office, the Derry woman’s claim of being Irish was rejected by an immigration tribunal, which found her to be British.

The Tanaiste is to raise the ruling with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State later this evening.

Fianna Fail’s Declan Breathnach says people’s rights under the Good Friday Agreement should be upheld: