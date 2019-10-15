Emma DeSouza gives reaction to immigration ruling

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to raise the case of Emma DeSouza when he meets the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith later.

It follows an immigration tribunal ruling yesterday against the Derry woman, which stated people born in the North are automatically British.

Ms DeSouza took the case against the UK Home Office as an Irish citizen after her application for a residence card for her American husband, Jake DeSouza, was rejected in 2015.

Ms DeSouza has been giving her reaction to the developments on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, and says she will appeal the ruling: