Donegal woman (94) waiting nearly six months for home help

It’s been claimed that a 94 year old Donegal woman is waiting to be allocated just a daily half an hour’s home help for nearly six months.

The woman, who lives with her son, was deemed eligible for the service back in May, but it’s understood that a carer has not yet been assigned to her.

The case comes as recent figures suggest that the waiting list for Home Help in Donegal has jumped by 40% in just a few months.

Local Cllr Ian McGarvey says neither the delays nor the lack of hours awarded to each individual make any sense: