Donegal Gardai issue stark warning ahead of Halloween festivities

With Halloween fast approaching, Gardai in Donegal are warning over the dangers of fireworks.

They are also reminding if people are caught with fireworks, they will be dealt with accordingly.

Gardai are warning that it is an offence to possess a firework with intent to supply or supply, without a licence, throw an ignited firework at any person or property or light unlicensed fireworks.

The penalty for such offences is a fine of up €10,000, five years imprisonment or both.

Meanwhile, Gardai are advising people to remain a safe distance away from bonfires and fireworks, add reflective material to dark costumes, use only fire resistant material for costumes, do not buy, use or supply fireworks, keep pets indoors on Halloween night and parents are urged to accompany children while trick or treating.

Gardai say fire can be associated with blindness, third degree burns, permanent scarring and loss of fingers as well as causing life threatening residential and motor vehicle fires.