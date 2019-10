A security alert in Derry that resulted in a number of homes being evacuated has been described by the PSNI as an “elaborate hoax.”

Shortly before half eight last night, a suspicious object was found in an alleyway in the Beechwood Avenue area.

Those who were told to evacuate returned to their homes shortly after three o’clock this morning.

A 41 year old man has been arrested and is being detained under the Terrorism Act.