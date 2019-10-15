County Final Preview – Naomh Conaill’s Charles McGuinness

The build up to Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship final swung into gear last night when the Donegal County Board hosted the launch ahead of Sunday’s senior and senior B finals.

In the senior decider, Gaoth Dobhair are looking to retain their title against a Naomh Conaill in a repeat of the 2018 final.

The Glenties side came through a stern test against St Eunan’s in their semi final.

Playing at full forward, Naomh Conaill’s Charles McGuinness is likely to come up against Neil McGee in what could be an intriguing duel in Sunday’s final.

Charles been speaking with Ryan Ferry for Highland Sport.

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh in Ballybofey for full live match commentary on air and online at highlandradio.com.

Highland’s coverage is in association with oreillysofficial.com, Top quality personalized workwear, making sure your staff look the business, You Design We Deliver at oreillysofficial.com.