County Final Preview – Gaoth Dobhair’s Daire O’Baoill

Having won their first senior title in 12 years last October, Champions Gaoth Dobhair will look to do back to back Dr Maguire Cups this Sunday when they face Naomh Conaill in the big decider in Ballybofey.

For Daire O’Baoill it’s been a hectic year with club and county winning Donegal and Ulster titles.

Daire says it’s just one game at a time for the men from Maghergallon.

