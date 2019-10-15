Brexit already impacting life both sides of border, survey reveals

Brexit is said to already be having an impact on life on both sides of the border.

Results from ‘The Border Into Brexit’ online survey show that there is fear that the reality of Brexit across all aspects of life in the border region – from peace to prosperity – are still not properly appreciated by those in decision making positions.

The survey was conducted by Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with the Irish Central Border Area Network involving 8 local authorities from the region, including Donegal.

Senior Fellow in Uk in a Changing Europe, Dr Katy Hayward says fears of a return to violence are more prominent than ever: