Vandalism to local traffic lights causing major problems

There are fears that recent vandalism to traffic lights in Letterkenny is leading to major safety issues for both pedestrians and motorists.

It’s understood that the lights ar Glencar Road are currently taking up to 45 seconds to change before allowing pedestrians to cross safely.

The delay is resulting in some pedestrians taking a chance by crossing the road during a gap in the traffic rather than waiting for the lights.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it’s consequently having a knock on effect on traffic flow in the area and its something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency: