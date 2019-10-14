Urgent calls for further structural survey of Oldtown Bridge

There are calls on Donegal County Council to carry out a further structural review of Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny.

The area has been subject to various works in recent months, resulting in heavy machinery regularly crossing the bridge while excess traffic also builds up on it for long periods.

The OPW has meanwhile committed to addressing silt build up in one of the eyes of the bridge as part of a programme of works next year.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says despite the local authority conducting a review four years ago, he believes another one is warranted: