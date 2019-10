A woman has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment following a crash outside Donegal Town earlier this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened on the by-pass at around 10am this morning.

The section of road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

The woman, who is in her 20s, sustained minor injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information is being asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.