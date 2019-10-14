Ulster swim title for Woodlands NS

The swim team of Woodlands National School took part in the Ulster Schools Championships gala on Saturday in Bangor. It was a most successful day with the girls who were placed joint first with Methody of Belfast winning the cup for the Overall Best School on the day.

We also had many personal bests and finalists. Kayla Singaroyan swam two new personal bests in both the Age 10 50m free and 50m back, Niamh Cassidy took home two individual golds winning the Age 9 50m back and 50m fly. Cara Murphy also swimming the age 9 group swam two personal bests in the 50m free and 50m breaststroke and was placed 6th and 7th in both finals respectively.

Anya Duffy swam two personal bests in the age 10 and made the final in both 50m back and 50m free placing her 5th in the backstroke and narrowly missing a medal position in the freestyle by .2secs. Anya, Kayla, Cara and Niamh put up a great performance winning silver in the 200m freestyle in the Age 9-10 relay.

Finally our two captains Anna Sweeney and Cormac Crossan were in the second session and once again competed to a very high standard. Both achieved personal bests in their individuals; 50m back, 50m fly and 50m breaststroke and 100IM. They both qualified for the finals in their Age 11 races with Cormac and Anna placing 4th in the IM and 50m back both narrowly missing out on medal position.

Cormac placed 8th in 50m breastroke and Anna Sweeney placed 5th in the butterfly. It was a fantastic day and Woodland National School are very proud of our Ulster Champion finalists considering there were over 160 heats with 10 competitors in each heat they did exceptionally well to make the various finals. This was the Schools first time entering this gala and what a successful outing.

It was great to see all the parents that attended and supported the swimmers throughout the day. Woodlands N.S. and Methody College, Belfast finished on equal points to share the championship.