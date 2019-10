A Donegal Deputy is warning that Udaras na Gaeltachta must be sanctioned more funding if its to progress.

As part of Budget 2020, the Government increased the Udaras funding pot by 1.6m, but it’s thought that this won’t go far enough.

In 2009, the Udaras budget was €14 m compared to €9.5m currently while staffing levels have also been cut from 156 in 2008 to present day levels of 88.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it would be in the Government’s interest to invest more in Udaras: