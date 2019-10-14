North West Premier League to have 9 teams in 2020

Next season’s North West Premier League will have 9 teams competing after Ballyspallen were allowed to stay up.

Ballyspallen were relegated to the Championship but have been successful in their appeal on awarding a match to Glendermott at the start of September.

An Independent Appeals Board overturned the match decision and the club will play north west top level cricket next season.

Ardmore won the Championship and gained promotion. They will also be playing in the Premier in 2020 with six teams contesting the second tier.

The North West Cricket Union released a statement confirming the decision today.

“Following the decision by the Independent Appeals Board in relation to the Ballyspallen vs Glendermott Premiership match on Sunday 8th September 2019, a specially convened Board meeting was held on Monday 14th October to review the decision.

The Board would like to place on record their thanks to the Independent Appeals Panel, chaired by Mr Neale Matthews, for the timely and professional manner in which they handled this matter. The Board have reviewed their report and accepted the findings in its entirety.

In light of the decision reached by the Independent Appeals Board to uphold the appeal by Ballyspallen CC against the awarding of the match to Glendermott CC on Sunday 8th September 2019, the Board has made the following decisions for the 2020:

1. There will be no relegation from the Premier League in 2019. Ardmore, as winners of the Championship, will be promoted and therefore the Premier League will consist of 9 teams, playing home and away, for 2020. The 9 teams are: Ardmore, Ballyspallen, Bready, Brigade, Coleraine, Donemana, Eglinton, Glendermott and Strabane.

2. The Championship will consist of 6 teams, with 3 rounds of games. The 6 teams are: Bond’s Glen, Burndennett, Fox Lodge, Killyclooney, Newbuildings and St Johnston.

The Board considered a number of different options however in reaching the decision the Board took into consideration the impact on not only the Premier League but also the Championship and other leagues to ensure sufficient, quality competitions are maintained throughout our League structure.

Please note that the league structure above is only for 2020 and promotion/relegation conditions next season will be confirmed prior to 2020 season starting, as part of the playing review due to start shortly. Details of this review will be announced this week”.