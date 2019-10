It’s thought that more can be done in terms of tackling derelict sites in Donegal.

There’ said to be a vast number of such vacant properties in the Letterkenny Municipal District which Donegal County Council could purchase and redevelop for social housing purposes.

The team overseeing derelict sites is due to give a presentation on the matter in the next few weeks.

Local Cllr Ciaran Brogan believes that a proactive approach by the Council would result in everyone reaping the benefits: