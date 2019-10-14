Mayor calls for more security at old Council site following blaze

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District is calling for better security measures and improvements to be made to the old council site in the town.

Gardai are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a weekend fire at the site, located on the Pearse road which broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The area, which was previously used by the Councils Road Maintenance Team, has been derelict for some time.

Cllr John O’Donnell says it’s an ideal location in the heart of the town that’s fast becoming an eyesore and effectively going to waste: