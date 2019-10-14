Massive result for Naomh Muire – Kevin White

Donegal will have two teams in Ulster Ladies Finals on the last Sunday of the month.

Termon and Naomh Muire progressed to the senior and junior deciders with wins on Sunday.

Geraldie McLaughlin starred for Termon scoring 1-8 of her sides 1-9 total beating MacCartens to set up a final with old rivals Donaghmoyne.

While Naomh Muire will play Edendork of Tyrone following their brilliant extra time win over Con Magees of Antrim at the Banks.

Naomh Muire Manager Kevin White says his team had to work hard to get to a first provincial final…