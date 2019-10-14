LUH to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week with ‘Wave of Light

Letterkenny University Hospital is to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week with a ‘Wave of Light’

Baby Loss Awareness Week which concludes tomorrow (Tuesday October 15th) is an international event that aims to raise awareness of the issues affecting families who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or a baby.

To coincide with the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, Letterkenny University Hospital is taking part in the ‘Wave of Light’ and tomorrow, pink and blue light will shine on the hospital.

Throughout Ireland and across the world, landmarks and buildings will be illuminated in pink and blue tomorrow as part of a continuous wave of light around the globe in honour of babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth or in the neonatal period, to let the families know that they are not alone.