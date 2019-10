Detectives are appealing for information after a house in the Plumbridge area was broken into and ransacked last night.

Its reported that sometime between 8:20pm and 10:20pm last night, entry was gained to the property on the Landahussey Road.

Detective Constable Marks says a sum of money, a quantity of jewellery and other items were taken during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to come forward.