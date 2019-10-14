Government criticised over Inishowen – Letterkenny bus service

There are urgent calls on the Government to properly fund the Inishowen to Letterkenny bus service.

As of today, a new operator is taking over most the route after North West Busways announced that it was to cease its operation; however some gaps in the service remain.

People who regularly use the service are reportedly finding it difficult to access the service because the changes don’t cater to some areas.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says public transport is virtually non existent on the peninsula and communities deserve better: