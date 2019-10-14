Gardai investigating weekend fire in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating a fire happened at the old Council store yard in Letterkenny.

The site located on the Pearse road area of the town has been derelict for some time.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning with emergency services attending the scene at around 3.30am .

No injuries were reported and no significant damage occurred.

Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed anything suspicious is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.