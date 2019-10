A Donegal Group has given a broad welcome to confirmation that €2 million has been secured in Budget 2020 for the Autism Plan.

Health Minister Simon Harris has stated that over the next year, the additional funding secured will be used in a number of priority areas.

This includes implementing a programme of awareness raising and building capacity and competence amongst key professionals working with autism.

The Autism Family Support Group Letterkenny Secretary is Eamon Kavanagh: