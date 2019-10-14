Co Derry woman to appeal UK immigration tribunal ruling

A UK immigration tribunal has ruled people born in Northern Ireland are automatically British.

Emma DeSouza from Co. Derry took legal action as an Irish citizen – after her application for a residence card for her American husband was rejected in 2015.

However, the UK Home Office rejected it on the grounds it considered her to be British.

Miss DeSouza thinks that position runs contrary to the Good Friday agreement – which gives people from Northern Ireland the right to identify as British, Irish or both.

Emma says they’ll appeal the decision: