Half of small and medium business in the Republic have cancelled or postponed investment due to Brexit.

That’s one of the findings of the AIB Brexit Sentiment Index, which shows two thirds of firms in the North have done the same.

45 percent of businesses in the south and 47 per cent in Northern Ireland are already feeling the effects of Brexit.

Head of AIB Business Banking Market, Katherine Moroney tells us about the sectors showing the most pessimism: