Trillick are Tyrone Senior Football Champions- FT Report & Reaction

Trillick have beaten Errigal Ciaran 0-12 to 2-4 to win the Tyrone Senior Football Championship.

In what was a cagey affair Trillick led 0-6 to 1-1 at half time and extended their lead to four at the start of the second half.

Errigal Ciaran scored their second goal late in the second half but it was just a little too late as Trillick held on to win their eight Tyrone Senior Football title.

