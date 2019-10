St Naul’s manager Barry Meehan has praised his side’s gutsy performance after they defeated Cloughaneely 1-10 to 0-10 in the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship final.

In a cagey affair St Naul’s first score came via a Daniel Brennan goal and led at half time but they were pegged back by Cloughaneely who led with just 12 minutes left in the game.

After the game, Oisin Kelly spoke to Barry Meehan…