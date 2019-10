St Nauls have beaten Cloughaneely 1-10 to 0-10 to win the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship.

At half time St Nauls led 1-3 to 0-4 with Daniel Brennan getting the crucial goal for St Nauls.

Cloughaneely came out strong in the second half and led 0-9 to 1-5 18 minutes into the second half.

That would be the last time they would be ahead as St Nauls outscored Cloughaneely five points to one in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne were at Mac Cumhaill Park…