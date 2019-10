Setanta have been beaten by Keady 3-13 to 1-25 in their Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter final.

At half time Setanta led 3-6 to 0-12 and extended their lead out to five points just after half time.

Keady then scored a goal 12 minutes into the second half and then out scored Setanta 10 points to three in the remaining 20 minutes to seal their victory.