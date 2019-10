In the All Ireland League this weekend City of Derry lost for the second time in this year’s campaign to Skerries after a last minute drop kick while Omagh continued their unbeaten run in the AIL 2C.

Strabane also continued their unbeaten league form in Rugby Championship 3

And Ireland will play the New Zealand in the Quarter final of the Rugby World Cup.

Alex McDonald reviewed all the weekend’s rugby action with Pauric Hilferty On Sunday Sport ……