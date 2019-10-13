Reaction to St Naul’s Donegal Intermediate Football Championship win

St Naul’s are Donegal Intermediate Football champions after they defeated Cloughaneely 1-10 to 0-10 in Mac Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

In a cagey opening St Naul’s got the only goal of the game after just 19 minutes when Daniel Brennan found the back of the net in what was St Naul’s first score of the game.

St Naul’s came strong in the final 10 minutes of the game after Cloughaneely took the lead and they reeled off three points without reply to win the Cathal McLoughlin Cup.

After the game, Ryan Ferry spoke to Peader Mogan but first he spoke to Stephen Griffin…