Raphoe Boxing Club select were narrowly beaten seven bouts to five by St Pauls in the KC Stadium, Hull on Saturday evening

There were wins on the night for Aaron McDaid, Liam McMonagle, Daire Feeney and Tom Doherty of Raphoe Boxing Club and a win for Dennis Lafferty of Lifford Boxing Club.

Peter O’Donnell joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the bouts…