Naomh Muire Ladies have beaten Con Magees of Antrim 4-11 to 3-9 to reach the Ulster Ladies Junior Football final.

At half time Naomh Muire led 2-7 to 1-1 and looked to be in control of the game but Con Magees battled back to level the game at 2-9 to 3-6 at full time.

Con Magees started extra time the brightest and led by two points but Naomh Muire came back and scored two goals to end the first half of extra time to seal their place in the final.

Charlie Boyle was there for Highland Radio Sport…